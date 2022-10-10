Old motel becomes affordable housing unit for residents in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What was once a motel off S. Westnedge in Kalamazoo is now LodgeHouse, an affordable apartment building aimed at addressing the housing crisis.

In 2018, Housing Resources Incorporated reported that over 3,000 people in Kalamazoo were homeless.

“There's always been a need for affordable housing. And there's a need for a variety of affordable housing types,” said Vice President and Principal for Lockhart Management Lisa Willcutt.

The LIFT Foundation partnered with Lockhart Management to turn The Knights Inn Motel into a 60 unit apartment building.

“You can go back in history and see where redlining took place, where people were kept out of housing, period. And so those effects are still burdening people today,” Willcutt said. “Affordable housing is just necessary, because of the fact that there are people who can't afford to live in, you know, a higher income place.”

Willcutt says that the average rent residents will pay at LodgeHouse is roughly 30% of their income.

So, if your monthly income is $800, you would be paying a little over $200 in rent.

Carla Hofacker whose income is around $800 is hoping to live in the apartments. She’s lived in Kalamazoo for 52 years, and her journey has not been the easiest.

“I need a home and I've been homeless for a long time. And I just want to get established to get home and, you know, start my life good instead of bad, you know,” she said.

Since her lease was up at her last apartment, it’s been hard for Carla to find a place within her budget.

“There is no places out there for rent that's affordable for people that are on SSI disability. There's just ain't. But other than that, you know, it's been a long struggle, long struggle trying to find a place,” she said.

Willcutt says they have already started moving people in and there is already a waitlist. If you want to apply for the LodgeHouse, click here.

