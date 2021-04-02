Officials investigate trailer fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety’s fire marshal is investigating a trailer fire from early Friday morning.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. in the 3600 block of Swift Drive, according to a news release.

When KDPS officers arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from a trailer.

The extreme heat and flames caught a neighboring trailer on fire as well.

Occupants from both trailers were able to get out safely.

The fires were completely extinguished after about 40 minutes.

No one was injured.

The American Red Cross was notified.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.