Officers recover stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo, 3 in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people are in custody after public safety officials recovered a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a resident alerted them to the presence of a stolen vehicle at around 11 p.m.

We’re told the officers located the vehicle near Cork and Cameron streets, where they apprehended two of three subjects following a brief foot chase.

The third was found shortly after with help from a K9, according to KDPS.

Authorities say three loaded handguns were confiscated during the incident.

Two suspects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home while the third was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, KDPS explains.

We’re told all suspects were lodged on various charges including unlawfully driving away of an automobile, resisting and obstruction, and several firearms violations.

Those with knowledge involving the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-762-2922. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

