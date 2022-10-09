Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were on the scene of a fire on Sunday afternoon, after a garage caught fire on Homecrest Avenue.

Around 3:30 pm, officers went to the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue to respond to a burning garage. When they arrived, officers said they saw heavy smoke and flames in the garage.

By that time, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.

Officers say people were inside the first garage, but everyone evacuated safely.

KDPS officers fought the fire for about 10 minutes before the fire was brought under control.

Officers say no one was hurt in the fire. However, the second garage did sustain minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. and officers continue to investigate.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

