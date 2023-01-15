Officers investigate after gunshots trigger gas leak in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for more information after apparent gunfire damaged homes and triggered a gas leak.

Around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon, officers showed up on Heatherdowns Lane, responding to calls about gunshots in the 26000 block.

Officers found several houses in the area hit by gunfire.

One bullet struck a natural gas supply line, hit the line below the shut-off valve, and touched off a gas leak.

Residents were quickly evacuated, and officers called in back-up to deal with the natural gas leak.

Meanwhile, officers continued to secure the area as a "crime scene," according to a press release from KDPS.

Officers say no one reported injuries related to Sunday's incident.

Consumers Energy is still on scene, working to resolve the gas leak, and officers say the scene is not yet clear.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident or any other incident involving gun violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

