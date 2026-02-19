Officers arrest suspect in Kalamazoo vandalism spree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the suspect for a spree of property damage is now in custody, and officials say the department's FUSUS camera system played a critical role in the arrest.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:06 A.M. Thursday near South Kalamazoo Mall and Portage Street, where they found damages to nearby businesses, determining the incident was not isolated.

Officers canvassed the streets downtown, and found other broken windows between Park Street and East Michigan Avenue. In total, seven businesses and nonprofit organizations were affected, with official estimates putting the damage over $10,000.

Utilizing the FUSUS camera system, investigators were able to review footage, confirm the suspect's direction of travel, and relay information to officers on the field. Police were able to quickly find the 47-year-old suspect near Kalamazoo Mall and take him into custody without incident.

KDPS is attributing the quick response and arrest to the FUSUS camera system, claiming more property could have been damaged without it.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call the KDPS Operations Division at (269) 337-8142.

