Oak Brook Estates trashed by Portage tornado, mobile home flipped

PORTAGE, Michigan — Taking stock of the shingles and bits of insulation at his feet, of the homes of his neighbors missing their roofs, Don Frisinger felt guilty.

“A little bit,” Frisinger said in an interview with FOX 17. “We were very lucky.”

On the evening of May 7, devastating winds ripped through Portage, damaging neighborhoods like Frisinger’s Oak Brook Estates, with the National Weather Service on Wednesday confirming that the storm produced an EF-2 tornado.

In the four-street neighborhood, one home was lifted off its foundation and flipped onto its side.

“We both thought we were goners,” said Frisinger, describing how he and his wive survived. Stuck inside their neighborhood, they took shelter in a closet located in the center of their home. Sires blared overhead.

They laid and listened.

“Sounded like a vacuum cleaner,” Frisinger said. “I just feel so sorry.”

On Wednesday, help came to Oak Brook Estates with willing hands, passing out food, picking up and repairing the area for free.

“I was worried for her,” said Tyler Pierce, whose grandmother’s home was hit by the tornado, damaging her roof.

In the afternoon sun, Pierce and a friend carried belongings out of her house, packing them away for safekeeping.

“She’s in need,” said Nolan Bloomquist, Pierce’s friend. “Everybody that didn’t get hit, get out there and help people that did.”

