Nonprofit group works to establish Kalamazoo Black History Museum

Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 18, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nonprofit group is working to establish a Black History Museum in Kalamazoo.

It's with the support of State Representative Julie Rogers.

Organizers are hoping to construct or rehabilitate a current building in the downtown area.

The project is estimated to cost a total of $30 million.

It will feature black history exhibits, a soul food cafe, a chapel and even a children's interactive play area and classroom.

The museum has a goal to open by Juneteenth — June 19th, 2024.

Kalamazoo black history notables include Kalamazoo's first black mayor Gilbert Bradley Junior, former New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter and former Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Greg Jennings.

