Nonprofit aimed at breaking gender stereotypes wins free marketing makeover

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A nonprofit that helps educate middle and high school girls in things like science, engineering, and math is getting a boost.

Girls Build Kalamazoo is receiving a free marketing makeover courtesy of Revel out of Muskegon. The firm accepted applications from across the state for the 24-hour marketing marathon effort, which will take place on Giving Tuesday in November.

Revel says it chose Girls Build Kalamazoo because it believes in the mission of educating girls in STEM, as well as fields like construction.

The nonprofit, which is relatively new, says a marketing campaign like this will go far in helping their efforts.

"I'm sure they had some very, very strong entries. And so for us to be chosen out of all of the entries that they've they had lets me know that other people see this as a very, very important nonprofit in a very important mission, you know, what we're trying to do with girls and exposing them to the trades," says Twala Lockett-Jones, founder of Girls Build Kalamazoo.

The organization works primarily with girls from under-served neighborhoods and BIPOC communities.

"We don't necessarily think that every single girl that goes through our program is going to become a carpenter, or an electrician, or a plumber. That's great. And that is a hope for some of the girls in our program. But we definitely want to empower all the girls to know that when they get their first apartment, they can hang their own blinds, they can, you know, they know how to change an outlet, if they want to change an outlet in their new home," says Lockett- Jones. "They'll have some of those basic home maintenance skills, to where even if it's something too big for them to know how to do when they call somebody in to do a repair, they'll have enough knowledge to where they may not get taken advantage of."

Once Revel finishes its marketing campaign, it will present it to the nonprofit at their downtown Muskegon office.