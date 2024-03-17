Nobody hurt but lots of damage in Portage structure fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — The first floor of a structure was heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning.

At 6:05 a.m. Sunday, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 605 W. Van Hoesen Blvd. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire involvement on the first floor.

The blaze was under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries.

The Oshtemo Fire Department, Texas Fire Department, Comstock Fire Department and Life EMS assisted at the scene. South Kalamazoo County and Pavilion assisted with staffing stations.

Firefighters said the cause of the flames is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

