No one injured following Kalamazoo porch fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A resident and cat are uninjured following a late night house fire in Kalamazoo on Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of West Main just before 10 p.m.

Fire officials said there was fire and smoke coming from the front porch of the home upon arrival.

A quick exterior attack knocked the flames down and prevented the fire from going into the home.

KDPS says it was brought under control in 10 minutes.

The fire damage was contained to the porch and the front of the home, according to fire officials.

One resident and a cat escaped uninjured.

No firefighters were injured, and the Red Cross was notified.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or on their website.