No injuries reported after fire at Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a fire at a Kalamazoo home, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to a fire in the 200 block of Rose Place.

Flames were seen coming from the rear of the home, according to first responders.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of the department's arrival.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100

