"Next thing you know I’m getting shot,”; Man recovering after Kalamazoo bus shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The bandage and brace on Troy Trice’s right arm explain it all.

“I didn’t know exactly where I was hit at,” said Trice. “I didn’t know if the bullet went through. I just knew I couldn’t move.”

On Saturday, the Kalamazoo husband and father found himself caught in the cross hairs. That morning, he boarded a Kalamazoo Metro Bus to go to an appointment.

It instead took him to the emergency room with a bullet in his bicep.

“I’m just sitting on the bus and next thing you know I’m getting shot,” said Trice. “For what? There’s a lot of things going through my head. I was just thinking about my family.”

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, 54-year-old Anthony Oliver boarded a bus around 9:15 a.m. and randomly targeted Trice and two other people.

While no identifying information has been released, at the time, KDPS said the two other victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries.”

Police shot and killed Oliver when they arrived on scene. Michigan State Police are further investigating the incident. A spokesperson said more details would be released on Tuesday.

Regular Metro routes resumed on Monday.

“I don’t want to get on the bus no more,” said Trice. “I don’t even want to be in that area no more. I’m kind of jumpy now. If I hear a loud sound, I’m turning.”

Trice says the incident only adds to past trauma.

In 2019 he witnessed another active shooter situation while donating blood at Biomat Plasma Center.

An employee was killed by police after he fired into the building.

“I’m reliving this again,” said Trice. “It could’ve went either way. If he would’ve aimed a little higher, that could’ve been my head or anything.”

Doctors believe Trice suffered nerve damage and surgery may be required. He intends to enroll in counseling to manage the emotional impacts.

Trice hopes police can eventually explain why the shooting happened.

“I know I’m not just going to be a couple days in and I’m going to be good,” said Trice. “This is going to be on my conscious for a long time.”

Trice’s family set up a fundraiser to cover transportation costs for his appointments.

To donate, click here.