New sober living apartments open in Kalamazoo for men in recovery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For people seeking sobriety, finding a stable place to stay can be challenging. One organization in Kalamazoo is working to change that.

Chris Pompey, who has been sober for over 20 years, is passionate about helping others on the same path through his organization, Reach Sober Living.

"Traditionally, an individual gets 30 days in drug treatment. Leaves out of drug treatment, then they'll go to a recovery house, and they'll give them 90 days. I personally know that that's not enough time. Because I too am a product of the environment that we have, because I have over 20 years clean and sober," Pompey said.

The next step in recovery is The Villas at Engleman, apartments designed for men who need support on their sobriety journey. The facility has four units.

"When you think of a person in active addiction, oftentimes you have evictions, a criminal past, and so forth, so it was important for us to develop a model where we didn't have to look at that past; we get to look at the future," Pompey said.

Another sober living house that has been operating for five years is located next door and houses five people.

Residents at The Villas need one year of sobriety and must have held a job for a year. The facility provides a place for a fresh start.

"30 days isn't enough. 90 days isn't enough. So what we do at Reach Sober Living is we allow the men to stay up to one year, while they build social capital and recovery capital, before they integrate back into society," Pompey said.

All four apartments are already occupied, but interested individuals can join a wait list by contacting Reach Sober Living.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

