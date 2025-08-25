KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students at Kalamazoo Public Schools were welcomed back from summer break Monday, and the kindergarten class isn’t the only thing new to the district this year.

Over the summer, the district has been busy readying two new turf football fields at Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix High Schools.

“The kids are off the charts excited about having a field, especially that looks a lot like their rival fields. They have turf finally. A lot more pride already, before even playing game one right here,” said Andrew Laboe, Loy Norrix Athletic Director.

The fields are thanks to a bond passed by voters in 2022.

Student athletes at Loy Norris told FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire they’re looking forward to using the new field.

"I'm honestly glad we got it in my junior year, instead of me leaving and then we got it,” Loy Norrix Junior Jakari Lipsey said.

VIDEO:

New school year, new turf field at Kalamazoo Central & Loy Norrix

The field hasn’t even held a football practice yet. The first practice is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, after school.

"It just shows all the hard work we've put in. I feel like we deserve it,” Loy Norrix Junior Boston Grueter said.

Senior soccer player Madeline Chappa says she prefers playing on turf, because the ball moves faster.

"We don't have to worry about the weather deciding when we can play or not,” Chappa said.

The first home football game is Thursday, August 28.

