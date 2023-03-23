New learning center opens in Portage for children with autism spectrum disorder

PORTAGE, Mich. — Total Spectrum opened a new learning center in Portage for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The company, which is part of LEARN Behavioral, opened a location in Kalamazoo a few years ago, and decided recently there was an even greater need in southwest Michigan.

“The center filled up really, really quickly, and most families are on a very long wait list,” Senior Clinical Director, Trisha Evans, told FOX 17. “It became very apparent that there is a need for more services in the area.”

The center provides applied behavioral analysis (ABA) to children as young as 18 months old. While ABA therapy may look like playtime, Evans says it's a naturalistic approach to children’s needs.

“We're working on developing language skills, social skills, independence, working on replacing any challenging behaviors with more appropriate ones and helping them to be more successful in other settings as well,” she explained.

As a parent of a child with autism, Evans has seen the impact of ABA therapy firsthand.

“Having a place where you can bring your child, that can be a very structured environment, to really practice some of those skills can be a huge tool in their growth and development,” she added. "For some families, therapy can be 40 hours a week and can feel overwhelming."

Evan’s son started out at a full-time program with support all day during school, as well as at home after school. Five years later, he graduated from therapy and is in a general education classroom.

She hopes that by bringing another learning center to the area, more families can have the same outcome she and her family did.

