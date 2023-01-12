New KDPS Chief talks plans for the department

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After being sworn in as the new Chief for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, David Boysen’s goal is to do the best he can.

As a family man, a father, and a resident of Kalamazoo, Boysen says he is still here because he loves this community.

He’s been with the department for 27 years, and is replacing Vernon Coakley, who retired following an investigation of harassment allegations.

“I was very impressed with, since I've taken over as the acting role, that really the men and women of public safety have continued to do their jobs without without missing a beat,” he said.

In light of the situation, he said the community has been supportive of the recent change.

“I think a lot of people are really optimistic about going into next year, with the direction things are going,” Boysen said.

Working with five chiefs who came before him, he believes he’s prepared for what’s to come.

“I learned what things they did that work, what things they did that didn't work. So I can really take the best that I've learned from all of them, the different styles, and really use that to move this department forward,” he said.

As the new chief, he plans to do better in all aspects starting with reducing crime in the city by developing a trusting relationship with the community.

Boysen said they plan to do that through their outreach team and enforcement efforts.

As of right now, Boysen says gun violence is down 14% since last year with a steady decline since last summer; however, there is still work to be done.

