New FedEx facility in Portage looking to hire more employees for holiday season

PORTAGE, Mich. — It's the busiest time of year for mailing services as the holidays approach.

With the growth of e-commerce, it's no lie that these services are needed and pressured to provide a quick delivery.

FedEx Ground opened up a new 318,000 square foot automated facility back in July.

It is designed to add package capacity through the sortation of us to 12,000 packages per hour.

"We have seen tremendous growth due to COVID and e-commerce, and you know, we're continuing to build up the network to handle that growth, and we're in a good position going into the holidays," said a FedEx Ground Portage's Senior Manager Sean O'Donnell.

FedEx Ground told Fox 17 their growth has skyrocketed, and their previous facility was only half the space of the new one.

The new space adds package capacity, better efficiency and quicker turnaround times.

"In our prior building, it was a manual sortation facility, meaning employees would have to look at packages and put them in areas based on zip codes and address. Now with our new facility, it's all automated, meaning it's that process is automatic with a button, we can send any package anywhere in the building, so it just allows a lot more accurate sortation, and again, the speed of sortation has increased as well," said O'Donnell.

With a larger space also comes creation of jobs, especially for the holiday season. FedEx's new space already employing 350 people.

"It definitely does not reduce the jobs. We still have a lot of unloading, loading and specific positions in the warehouse, but we set a goal out in November to hire 100 employees, we hit that mark," said O'Donnell.

Even with those additional employees hired last month, the facility is looking to add around 50 more.

"We offer part time positions, full time positions, flexible scheduling, you name the schedule, we can we can accommodate. We have a great tuition assistance benefit as well. $5,200 per calendar year, and we start out at $15.50 an hour here in Portage, so very competitive package we offer," said O'Donnell.

For people looking at using FedEx to ship packages this holiday season, the company is suggesting people ship them out as early as possible.

