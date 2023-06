KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is planning a visit to Kalamazoo this Friday.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Getting says Nessel will join the county’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to go over the program’s successful history and what can be learned from legal actions against sexual predators.

A news conference is scheduled to be held afterward at Kalamazoo’s YWCA at 12:15 p.m.

Read more about the Kalamazoo SAKI program on the county’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube