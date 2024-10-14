Nearly a dozen escape house fire that shut down Kalamazoo street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several people escaped a house fire Monday morning, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told FOX 17.

Not everyone stayed to be interviewed by investigators, but initial reports show 2-10 people were inside when the call came in just after 7:20 a.m.

All of them got out.

Crews found both floors of the home filled with smoke and flames, getting control of it in about 30 minutes and keeping neighboring homes from suffering any structural damage.

Washington Ave was shut down near Race St to give them room to work.

No one was hurt and crews are still putting out hotspots, using drones to identify them from above without endangering crews.

This is a developing investigation. FOX 17 will add updates to this or future articles as information is confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube