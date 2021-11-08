NB US-131 in Kalamazoo County closed while crews work to move semi

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A section of northbound US-131 in Kalamazoo County is closed while crews work to remove a semi from the side of the freeway.

Paw Paw Post currently investigating semi involved crash w/only minor injuries. US 131 NB north of D Ave near Plainwell, Kzoo County will be shut down until scene is cleaned up. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/bBi1gVsWg3 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) November 8, 2021

Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch says the freeway is shut down at B Avenue while crews work to move the semi.

It’s unclear how long the road is expected to be closed for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube