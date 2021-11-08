Watch
NB US-131 in Kalamazoo County closed while crews work to move semi

Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:20:08-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A section of northbound US-131 in Kalamazoo County is closed while crews work to remove a semi from the side of the freeway.

Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch says the freeway is shut down at B Avenue while crews work to move the semi.

It’s unclear how long the road is expected to be closed for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

