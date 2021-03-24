Menu

Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of six people in Paw Paw

Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 23:00:14-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — According to Sheriff Daniel Abbott, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit investigated narcotic activities, discovering an array of narcotics and arresting several people.

Detectives recieved an anonymous tip that an apartment was involved in the sales of narcotics, possibly methamphetamine Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reports.

With the help of a Van Buren County K9 officer, Kuno, detectives found a "secret compartment" with crystal methamphetamine on the bottom of the truck.

A search of a residence in the 45000 block of Marie Drive revealed a “large amount of methamphetamine along with several items for the sale of methamphetamine”.

Child Protective Services was called to the scene and removed the child.

A child, 9, was with the two suspects in the residence before she was removed by Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.

