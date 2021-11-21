Watch
Multiple wounds in Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday afternoon's drive-by shooting on Hotop Avenue.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 21, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person was wounded by gunshots multiple times in a Sunday afternoon drive-by shooting.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a person struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Hotop Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area and received information that an occupant of a moving vehicle had discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

