Multiple weapons confiscated in Kalamazoo following Silent Observer tip

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team seized multiple firearms during a search in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told a tip submitted through Silent Observer notified authorities of drug and weapon violations. KDPS says authorities made contact with occupants inside a vehicle on Stadium Drive where a loaded gun was found in plain sight.

Three arrests were made in the incident and a total of three loaded guns were confiscated, KDPS tells us.

Authorities say two of the subjects were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, adding they were both under supervision by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

