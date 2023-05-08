Multiple vehicles hit by pieces of concrete in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several vehicles were struck by pieces of concrete in Portage on Monday.

According to the City of Portage, Portage Public Safety personnel responded to reports of the vehicles being struck at about 12:25 a.m. Multiple vehicles were damaged, including a school bus, a semi-truck, and at least one passenger vehicle. All the vehicles had their windshields damaged.

The drivers of the vehicles reported that they were traveling westbound on I-94, somewhere between the areas of Sprinkle Road and Portage Road, when their vehicles were struck with pieces of concrete.

Officers searched the construction zones at Sprinkle Road and Portage Road to locate any suspects who may have tossed the pieces of concrete. No suspects were located.

There were no significant injuries from the incident. However, several occupants of the school bus were treated at the scene by medical personnel.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage of Department of Public Safety at 329-4567. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 343-2100 or online.

