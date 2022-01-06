Watch
Eastbound I-94 at Kalamazoo, Van Buren County line reopen following multiple crashes Thursday morning

Crash at I-94 Eastbound near Mattawan
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 06, 2022
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple crashes shut down I-94 eastbound near the Kalamazoo/Van Buren County line early Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (M-DOT), traffic was being directed off the interstate at Main Street in Mattawan. The accident occurred at mile marker 68.

M-DOT also reported an accident at mile marker 52 near Lawrence that also closed down eastbound I-94.

As of 5:30 a.m., I-94 eastbound had reopened in both areas.

Road conditions weren't great early Thursday morning, according to our reporter on scene. Many of the surrounding roads were slick and snow covered.

Drivers who don't need to be out on the roads are recommended to stay home. If you have to go out, make sure to check M-DOT's Mi Drive interactive map to see road conditions where you're headed, where plows are located and traffic flow.

