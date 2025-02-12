MSP seeks suspect linked to multiple larcenies in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are looking for a suspect connected to multiple larcenies in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the suspect stole a vehicle and possibly a motorcycle and trailer in Kalamazoo near Sprinkle Road.

We’re told he may be linked to mail thefts and other larcenies in the Comstock, Portage and Kalamazoo areas.

Those with knowledge related to the thefts are encouraged to connect with MSP at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

