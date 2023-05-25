MSP seeks mom in Kalamazoo County vulnerable adult abuse investigation

PAW PAW, Mich. — Troopers are asking for help from the public to find two women they say abandoned a vulnerable adult on the Al Sabo land preserve in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 50-year-old Angela Clarissa Crute, her daughter, and an unidentified woman hopped on a Kalamazoo Metro bus at about 7:10 a.m. on April 20 before getting off on O Avenue. From there, we’re told they made their way behind Kalamazoo Valley Community College and entered the Al Sabo preserve area.

MSP seek suspect who left vulnerable adult on Al Sabo land preserve

The three of them walked into a wooded area when maintenance personnel made contact with them, according to MSP.

Angela reportedly said she and her sister wanted to take the daughter on a walk.

The employee deemed the situation suspicious and filed a report with school authorities; however, police were unable to find the three women.

MSP seek suspects who left vulnerable adult on Al Sabo land preserve

A hiker found Angela's daughter alone before 7 p.m. later that day carrying a garbage bag full of clothes and had no identification, according to state troopers.

MSP says Angela is from Richmond, Virginia. Authorities suspect she has since returned there.

Michigan State Police

We’re told Angela is wanted for potential charges related to vulnerable adult abuse.

MSP seeking information on the whereabouts of 50-year-old Angela and the unknown Black female, who can be observed wearing a black U.S. Army hoodie in the videos.

Those with knowledge of Angela’s whereabouts – or the identity of the unknown woman – are urged to connect with MSP by calling 844-642-8384 or by emailing msp-51tips@michigan.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Michigan State Police

