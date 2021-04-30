Watch
MSP offer tips to prevent package thefts after receiving multiple reports of stolen mail

Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 30, 2021
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are warning residents to protect their mail and packages after receiving several theft complaints.

Troopers from the MSP Paw Paw Post say they have gotten multiple complaints of mail and packages being stolen from mailboxes and front porches.

The thieves appear to be targeting homes in Kalamazoo County, according to MSP.

They are warning everyone, not just those in Kalamazoo County, to be on high alert.

Troopers have some tips to help people deter theft and protect their mail and packages:

- Install security cameras and motion-activated lights at your home.

- Make sure to track your packages until they are successfully delivered.

- Consider requiring your signature for package deliveries.

- Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to track your U.S. mail.

- Report suspicious situations to police.

- If you know you won’t be home when your package is delivered, consider having it shipped to a secure location like your place of work.

