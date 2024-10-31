Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

MSP: Kalamazoo County man shoots, injures neighbor during target practice

MSP 01282024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 01282024
Posted

PRAIRIE RONDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Third Street in Prairie Ronde Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told another man was engaged in target practice when he hit a neighbor who was doing roof work at the time.

MSP says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter is cooperating with investigators. No one was taken into custody.

Troopers do not believe the public is in danger from the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17