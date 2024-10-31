MSP: Kalamazoo County man shoots, injures neighbor during target practice

PRAIRIE RONDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo County Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Third Street in Prairie Ronde Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told another man was engaged in target practice when he hit a neighbor who was doing roof work at the time.

MSP says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter is cooperating with investigators. No one was taken into custody.

Troopers do not believe the public is in danger from the incident.

