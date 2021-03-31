MSP helicopters to search for possible victim of man charged with killing parents

PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s Aviation Division will be helping Portage Department of Public Safety with the investigation into the May 2018 Bonafacio Pena on Wednesday.

A helicopter will be in Portage about 9 p.m. in the area of West Centre and Oakland Drive, according to a news release.

Back in May 2018, the then 18-year-old Pena was last seen leaving a home in Portage with Nicholas Johnson.

Johnson was recently charged in connection to the murder of his parents in Portage in February.

Portage police say this information, along with witness statements and other evidence, has led investigators to believe Pena was met with foul play.

Anyone with information may contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.