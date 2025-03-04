Watch Now
'MOVE OVER. IT'S THE LAW': Vehicles stall Kalamazoo officer's response to fire

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials in Kalamazoo urge motorists to “move over” in the presence of flashing lights or sirens.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) posted dashcam video to X Tuesday showing an officer on the way to a vehicle fire until “reckless drivers got in the way” on Friday, Feb. 28.

Multiple vehicles can be seen failing to move out of the way despite the officer’s use of sirens. After the cruiser is stalled by traffic, it is then hit by an oncoming vehicle.

KDPS cruiser hit

Watch the video below:

“Every second counts when responding to an emergency, but when drivers don't move over, they put lives and responders at risk,” the video’s narration says. “This fire didn’t wait, and neither should you.”

Please remember to slow down and move over for any emergency vehicle that has its lights or sirens active.

“MOVE OVER,” the X post iterates. “IT’S THE LAW.”

