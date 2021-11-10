Watch
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Kalamazoo

Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 10, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Wednesday crash in Kalamazoo.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the intersection of S. Park and W. Maple streets for the two-vehicle crash, a news release said.

When they arrived, officers found the motorcyclist unresponsive and provided medical treatment.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The other driver was not injured during the crash.

Officers don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

S. Park Street was closed between Inkster and W. Maple streets while officers investigated.

