More flooding, road closures in Kalamazoo following overnight storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reporting several flooded and closed streets Tuesday morning. They say water levels are actively receding, but ask drivers to still avoid certain areas:

Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety Map shows areas officials recommend avoiding due to flooding the morning of July 16, 2024.

Intersection of S Burdick St / Lake St

Crosstown Parkway from John St east on Crosstown to Mills St has multiple flooded areas

Crosstown Parkway between Park St and Rose St

Park St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St

Forest St between Park St and Rose St

Rose St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St

Jasper St between Vine St and Crosstown Parkway

Dutton St between Jasper St and Portage Rd

Walnut St between Jasper St and Portage Rd

Lake St between John St and Walter St

Reed Ct between Egleston and Stockbridge

People seeking medical care at Bronson Hospital should approach the hospital from the west on Walnut St.

Remember, it's difficult to tell how deep water is on the road. Turn around, don't drown.