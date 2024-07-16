More flooding, road closures in Kalamazoo following overnight storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reporting several flooded and closed streets Tuesday morning. They say water levels are actively receding, but ask drivers to still avoid certain areas:
- Intersection of S Burdick St / Lake St
- Crosstown Parkway from John St east on Crosstown to Mills St has multiple flooded areas
- Crosstown Parkway between Park St and Rose St
- Park St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St
- Forest St between Park St and Rose St
- Rose St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St
- Jasper St between Vine St and Crosstown Parkway
- Dutton St between Jasper St and Portage Rd
- Walnut St between Jasper St and Portage Rd
- Lake St between John St and Walter St
- Reed Ct between Egleston and Stockbridge
- People seeking medical care at Bronson Hospital should approach the hospital from the west on Walnut St.
Remember, it's difficult to tell how deep water is on the road. Turn around, don't drown.