More flooding, road closures in Kalamazoo following overnight storms

Adam Bourland, WXMI
Photo shows flooding near Bronson Hospital in the early morning of July 16, 2024.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jul 16, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reporting several flooded and closed streets Tuesday morning. They say water levels are actively receding, but ask drivers to still avoid certain areas:

FLOODING KALAMAZOO MAP.png
Map shows areas officials recommend avoiding due to flooding the morning of July 16, 2024.

  • Intersection of S Burdick St / Lake St
  • Crosstown Parkway from John St east on Crosstown to Mills St has multiple flooded areas
  • Crosstown Parkway between Park St and Rose St
  • Park St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St
  • Forest St between Park St and Rose St
  • Rose St between Crosstown Parkway and Forest St
  • Jasper St between Vine St and Crosstown Parkway
  • Dutton St between Jasper St and Portage Rd
  • Walnut St between Jasper St and Portage Rd
  • Lake St between John St and Walter St
  • Reed Ct between Egleston and Stockbridge
  • People seeking medical care at Bronson Hospital should approach the hospital from the west on Walnut St.

Remember, it's difficult to tell how deep water is on the road. Turn around, don't drown.

