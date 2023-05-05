Moped driver seriously injured in Kzoo crash with semi

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An individual is seriously hurt after their moped collided with a semitruck in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue and Drexel Place.

We’re told the moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash resulted in the closure of Westnedge’s southbound lane between North Street and Paterson Avenue, according to KDPS. The road has since reopened.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

