Moped driver hospitalized following 'serious' Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A moped driver is hurt following a “serious crash” in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened at roughly 3:30 p.m. near Beacon Street and Charlotte Avenue.

We’re told officers made attempts to save the driver’s life.

The moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital, according to KDPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route while investigations take place.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube