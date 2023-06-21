Missing teen, possibly endangered, may be in Kalamazoo area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of the east side of the state.

The city of Battle Creek says 13-year-old Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley was last seen leaving her home in Bedford Township on the night of Thursday, June 15.

We’re told Kyra’s parents discovered a “suspicious message” on her Facebook and determined she might be endangered.

Officials say Kyra may be in the Kalamazoo area.

Kyra is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen in black pants and a black shirt with a green Nike logo.

Police ask the public to share her photo. Those with knowledge of Kyra’s whereabouts are urged to call 269-781-0911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

