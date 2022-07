KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Kalamazoo Township.

We’re told 17-year-old Terra Allen went missing on Friday, July 1.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department describes Terra as 5’5” tall and weighing 130 pounds, adding she has brown eyes and blond hair.

Terra is believed to be endangered.

Those with knowledge of Terra’s location are urged to connect with police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

