AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says they recovered a missing person from the water at Fort Custer State Park, and that person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They got the call to the park on Friday, and deputies say they learned the person was last seen swimming at Eagle Lake Beach.

WXMI

KSCO Marine and Dive Teams responded, as well as Great Lakes Drone.

The sheriff's office says more information will be released later.