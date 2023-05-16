Mill at Vicksburg to establish 5-acre flower meadow network

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The Mill at Vicksburg started to show signs of development this spring.

Not only are the buildings undergoing transformation but also the spacious grounds will receive upgrades, as well.

Now, there is an effort to establish a five-acre flower meadow network on the property.

The meadow will have wildflowers and mass-color sunflowers.

It will fill the east side of the Mill property and neighboring homes along Highway Street.

The meadow is the first phase of a multi-year plan to implement the network with walking trails and interpretive elements that will allow guests to enjoy while on the property.

The meadow will connect to the northeast corner of the Mill building, which is where the dining and event spaces will be.

Right now, landscape crews are clearing land and preparing the site for plantings.

It will not be open to the public this season, but the fields are expected to bloom by late summer.

The project serves as a symbol of development progress at the Mill.

The buildings have been restored and stabilized for the past few years after years of neglect.

Now, the project is transitioning into a development phase with the meadow and build out of event spaces within the buildings.

This initial phase represents one of the many steps in the environmental remedy of a once-contaminated industrial zone and the adaptive reuse of a 400,000 square foot factory into a destination for entertainment and recreation.

