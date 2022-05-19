Milestones Senior Services announces 'New Home, New Hope' fundraising campaign

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Milestones Senior Services has announced their New Home, New Hope fundraising campaign. The goal of the campaign is to renovate and expand their headquarters.

The features of the new building will include:



A secure facility resistant to hazardous conditions, including flood mitigation and new HVAC

Robust tech capabilities

Separate, covered Home Repair space with capacity for completing more projects

Updated kitchen equipment for increased capacity

Covered entrance

The New Home, New Hope campaign was first launched in 2021. Since then, the campaign has raised more than $1.5 million. More than 60 community donors, local businesses, and area foundations have supported the campaign.

Milestones Senior Services provides programming for seniors and adults with disabilities. It also provides Meals on Wheels to Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, Branch, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties.

“Demand for our programs is increasing,” said the campaign’s co-operational chair Shawn Premer. “Unfortunately, our current building is inadequate to address the growing number of seniors that are seeking our services. We want Kalamazoo to be at the forefront of serving a population that has helped to build and sustain our community for many years.”

“This is an exceptional opportunity for the community to demonstrate how much we value our seniors,” said CEO Richard Kline. “If we can successfully complete this campaign, we know that we can continue as a vital asset that will serve our region for another generation.”

Construction on the headquarters is scheduled to being in Fall 2022.

