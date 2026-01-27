Marathon commission meeting lasts until 1:30 a.m. as neighbors voice concerns about proposed commercial zoning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners voted down a controversial rezoning proposal early Tuesday morning after hours of public comment from neighbors concerned about commercial development near Asylum Lake Nature Preserve.

The city commission meeting, which began Monday night, didn't end until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of residents waited to voice their opposition during public comment, which didn't begin for the public hearing until 10:30 p.m.

The proposed rezone would have allowed commercial development on Stadium Drive property that borders the nature preserve. Neighbors argued the location was inappropriate for intensive commercial use.

"Community commercial is the most intense commercial zoning district in the city's code," one resident said during public comment. "This parcel is not like others along Stadium Drive. It does not directly border commercial uses. It does directly border a nature preserve, and a residential apartment complex."

Karen Larson urged commissioners to consider the long-term impact of their decision.

"Your actions tonight will have impacts far into the future," Larson said.

"Please recognize the voices of the citizens of Kalamazoo, and vote no on the proposal. I'd also like to remind the commission, that this rezoning has been unanimously rejected by your own planning commission," another neighbor said during public comment.

City leaders had anticipated the large turnout, changing how neighbors wait their turn during public comment and considering a bigger venue to handle the crowd.

Ultimately, they chose the city hall as a venue, with added seating throughout the building.

FOX 17 neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire inquired with city staff in regards to the long wait time for neighbors to speak on the rezoning.

City communications staff said it's their goal to make sure all voices in the community are heard and valued.

The property on Stadium Drive remains zoned residential. The owner's representative said there's not much interest in developing the site with single family homes.

