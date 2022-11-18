Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo for 60th anniversary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo was hit with a lot of snow, but Maple Hill Holiday Parade organizers are optimistic for Saturday's celebration.

The organizers met with emergency weather services and public safety and were given the O.K. to continue with the parade.

The event will kick off in downtown Kalamazoo, at East Lovell and Portage Street, and will feature around 100 participants.

If you can stand the cold, there will be free hot chocolate, candy for the little ones, big balloons and great floats.

"We will be raising donations for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. We strive for monetary donations as food banks can stretch their dollar a lot further than the average consumer," said Maple Hill Holiday Parade Secretary Abby VandenBerg.

Volunteers will be walking the parade, collecting canned goods and any monetary donations.

VandenBerg said they will be having a meeting at 8 a.m. on Saturday to make sure conditions are safe enough to continue parade plans.

