Managing addictions, mental health during the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The holidays are a stressful time of year for many Americans, and during that time it can be even worse for people suffering from addictions and mental illness.

That's because there are constant reminders it's supposed to be "the happiest time of year".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 25% of Americans report feeling more depressed or anxious during the holidays.

That can be topped with financial struggles, feelings of loneliness and strained relationships which can lead to increased drug and alcohol use.

"I think there's a lot of individuals who, during this time of year like really, really struggle," said Skywood Recovery CEO Chad Koller.

Between Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year and many other celebrations, this time of year tend to bring out the stress in many.

"There’s financial concerns, sometimes for some folks during the holidays, which be very stressful. There is a lot of kind of family interactions, that can be stressful, and these are all risk factors," said Koller.

Koller said those risk factors can act as a predisposition for addictions and mental health disorders.

"If you struggle with addiction, or you're recently in recovery, make sure you're reaching out, make sure you're staying connected to other folks that will support you, and I think this is kind of for everyone like self-care is so so important," said Koller.

At Skywood Recovery's campus in Augusta just outside of Kalamazoo, Koller said they see an increasing admission this time of year.

There are also many people who don't seek the help they need.

"One of the things that keep folks from reaching out and getting help and getting services. There's a lot of people that still look at addiction, and mental health as a moral failing," said Koller.

Koller said that stigma kills more people than any drug or alcohol has.

"Let's talk about it. Let's come from a place of nonjudgmental. Let's come from a place of caring and compassion. Let’s have these tough conversations, so if there's someone that you love that is struggling, open up that dialogue," said Koller.

Skywood Recovery tailors their programs to the individual's needs. Their stay could be anywhere from one week to one month.

If you or someone you love is struggling, you're encouraged to text or call 988 for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or call Michigan's Substance Abuse and Addiction Hotline at (866) 210-1303.