Man who admitted to abusing his grandfather wants to pull back his plea

PULLMAN, Mich. — An Allegan County circuit court judge sentenced Cory Nethery to 60 to 100 years in prison in July of 2023. Nethery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, according to court records.

Nethery beat his grandfather, William Fitzhugh. Fitzhugh died in December of 2021.

William's story was subject to a lengthy FOX 17 investigation that began in 2021. FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire interviewed William before he passed.

READ MORE: FOX 17 INVESTIGATES: 'The whole system failed my dad': 82-year-old’s death ruled homicide after years of reported abuse

Now, years later, Corey Nethery's attorney is arguing in court that Nethery did not have good enough legal representation.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Man sentenced to 60-100 years for elder abuse back in court

The prosecutor's office said in court on October 6 that it's not fair for the victim's family to be brought back into court. The judge explained in court on the 6th that she knows the attorney who Nethery initially had to be an advocate for his clients.

He's set to have a Ginther hearing, where it is determined if a client had good legal representation or not, in the coming months.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube