Man wanted for multiple felonies arrested after high-speed chase through Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man previously wanted for multiple felonies has been arrested in Kalamazoo, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says the man was seen pulling into a gas station on Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township this morning, at which point detectives made an attempt to prevent him from driving away. They tell us the man then drove his car into a pair of unmarked vehicles and drove off at high speed into Kalamazoo.

We’re told MSP pursued the man’s vehicle, assisted by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety after MSP lost track of the suspect.

State troopers say the suspect crashed his vehicle at the intersection of North Park Street and West Kalamazoo Avenue before exiting the vehicle and taking off on foot. We’re told the foot chase was brief and that KDPS brought the suspect into custody.

MSP says a handgun and loaded magazine were discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle.

We’re told the suspect was subsequently taken to the Kalamazoo County jail.

No injuries were reported.

