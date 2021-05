KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was shot multiple times in Kalamazoo Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of E Paterson for reports of shots fired. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot several times.

Officers say they do not have a suspect description or a motive, but a dark sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300, was seen leaving the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety Department.