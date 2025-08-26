Man serving time for parents’ deaths faces open murder charge in 2018 Portage disappearance

PORTAGE, Mich. — A man serving time for the death of his parents in Kalamazoo County will face charges in connection to a 2018 missing persons case in Portage.

17-year-old Bonifacio Peña was reported missing in 2018.

In a Tuesday press release, the Portage Department of Public Safety said Nicholas Johnson was the person last seen with Peña.

Portage Police Department

The department says in November 2024 they had exhausted all investigative avenues in Peña's disappearance and determined he was dead. The case was then submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors authorized the following charges against Johnson last week:



Open murder

Felony firearm (two counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Johnson is already in law enforcement custody. He was convicted in the 2021 deaths of his parents, Gary and Laura Johnson.

Johnson will be transferred from the Michigan Department of Corrections to Kalamazoo County Jail in the coming weeks for arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube