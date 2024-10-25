Man pleads guilty to 2 of 4 charges in deadly Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Brendan James Smith (31) has pleaded guilty to 2 of the 4 counts against him in the shooting death of Tyrone Potts; just two days past the 1-year anniversary of his arrest for the crime.

Potts was shot along with one other person in late September 2023 near Lovell and Davis Streets, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He later died of his injuries.

Smith had been arrested for Pott's death in October, 2023 and denied bond, determined to be a flight risk by the courts.

According to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office, Smith will face sentencing for 2nd Degree Murder— an amendment of the original charge of Open Murder— and a Felony Weapons charge, in exchange for charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Assault with Intent to Murder being dismissed.

The Prosecutor's Office recommended Smith be given a minimum of 18 years in prison, served concurrently with the mandatory 2-year sentence for the weapons charge, leaving the exact number of years to be served up to the courts.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13.

