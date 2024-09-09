Man on probation arrested during Kalamazoo drug bust

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man on probation was arrested during a drug bust in Kalamazoo Monday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says its Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) received word that a 38-year-old man illegally owned a gun and that he was on probation for previous weapon-related violations.

Both teams found him in the 1900 block of Portage Street and placed him under arrest, public safety officials say.

We’re told authorities confiscated four ounces of cocaine, a half ounce of crack cocaine, a gun and drug-manufacturing equipment, along with a large amount of cash.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

